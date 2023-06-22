 JJ Lin, Dennis Chew transform into Korean babes using AI, Latest Others News - The New Paper
JJ Lin, Dennis Chew transform into Korean babes using AI

JJ Lin (left) and Dennis Chew transformed themselves into women using a portrait AI app.PHOTOS: JJLIN/INSTAGRAM, DENNISZHOUCHONGQING/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Jun 22, 2023 06:33 pm

Singaporean singer JJ Lin and DJ-host Dennis Chew have wowed netizens after transforming themselves into Korean babes using artificial intelligence (AI) in a portrait app.

The South Korean Snow selfie app has a new Profile AI function which can generate up to 30 Korean-style profile photos.

The catch is that it is, at the moment, able to produce only female profile shots.

Lin, 42, posted eight photos – all with his signature bangs – on Instagram on Tuesday, writing in the caption: “Last night, I asked AI to teach me how to love myself more. After 30 seconds, I got these pictures.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jjlin)

His female celebrity pals praised his AI self’s good looks, while his male friends – including singer Hong Junyang, 41, and actor Desmond Tan, 36 – jokingly asked for an introduction to the beauty.

Chew, 49, also joined in the fun with his own set of AI-generated profile photos and wrote: “I’m going for plastic surgery next month.”

Chew’s photos reminded many netizens of his iconic role as Aunty Lucy, a middle-aged character he created in 2009.

One commenter wrote that the photos were from Aunty Lucy’s childhood, while another said they were of Aunty Lucy’s daughter.

Other Singaporean celebrities, including singer Tay Kewei, 39, and DJ Lin Peifen, 40, have also posted similar AI-generated shots, though they were less satisfied with the results as they did not look like themselves.

