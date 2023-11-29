Kawaii fans cosplay for Anime Festival Asia 2023

The Nov 24-26 weekend in Singapore got a little bit more exciting as cosplayers flocked to the Anime Festival Asia at Suntec.

Other than meet-and-greet sessions with famous cosplayers such as Thames Malerose and Hiroto Kuramasu, the local anime fans did not disappoint with their meticulous costumes and make-up.

The annual festival gives anime fans a chance to dress up as their favourite characters and get their hands on rare collectibles.

We bring you a series of photos from the colourful event.