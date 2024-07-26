Friends throw Honkai party for man with muscular dystrophy

Friends and volunteers spent over a month planning the party for Zhuo Weiyang.

A 25-year-old Singaporean man who is battling Duchenne muscular dystrophy recently got to celebrate his birthday in a unique way.

Mr Zhuo Weiyang's friends, who knew how much he loves Japanese anime, organised a special cosplay party based on the game Honkai: Star Rail.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder that primarily affects young boys. It causes progressive muscle weakness and loss, eventually affecting respiratory and heart functions.

Despite the challenges posed by his condition, Mr Zhuo remains positive and continues to pursue his interests, according to 8world News.

Since 2017, he has been part of HCA Hospice Star Pals programme, which threw him three anime-themed parties in the same year.

This year's birthday party was a testament to Mr Zhuo's enduring spirit and the support of his community.

His friends even went to his home to apply his make-up and dress him up for the special occasion.

Volunteer and cosplayer Chen Yizhi, 36, joined in to help Mr Zhou modify his costume. They bonded over their shared love for the game Honkai Impact 3rd.

Mr Zhuo Weiyang's friends applying his make-up before dressomg him up for the special occasion. PHOTO: 8WORLD NEWS

Ms Chen and other volunteers spent over a month planning the event, from designing the costumes to decorating the venue.

The party was held at the cafe Daily Coffee in Bedok. Its owner Xu Weiting generously offered the space free of charge.

Mr Zhuo's parents felt something was amiss when he struggled to climb the stairs in Primary 1 and the situation worsened the following year.

They admitted that it was initially difficult for them to accept their son's diagnosis but decided to be supportive and provide him with a fulfilling life.

"He does not blame us for his condition and remains sensible," Mr Zhou Chunhua said of his son.

Madam Wang Jinhua added that their son is very introverted and would bottle up his feelings. Instead, Mr Zhou constantly reassures and comforts his parents.

It was his selflessness that made his parents feel sad and helpless when he expressed his desire to visit Japan again. The birthday party was the next best thing for Mr Zhuo.