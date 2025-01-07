Kopitime: There needs to be a blanket ban on smoking at coffee shops

The coffee shop at 122 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 allows smoking at selected tables.

Despite the ban on smoking at many public places, smoking is still allowed at coffee shops.

Although only some parts of coffee shops allow smoking, the second-hand smoke drifts everywhere, including walkways, food stalls and nearby areas.

This exposure to second-hand smoke is dangerous – even to non-smokers – and it can lead to serious health problems such as lung cancer, heart disease and respiratory issues.

This loophole fails to protect public health and ensure a safer environment for everyone.

Coffee shops in Ang Mo Kio, such as the those at Block 122 and 133, allow smoking at selected tables.

The second-hand smoke is frustrating.

The Government needs a blanket ban on smoking at all coffee shops and stop this entitlement.

Anakin