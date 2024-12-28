Kopitime: Late for work because of the bus

Bus services that serve working points like Changi should not be different on weekends as just like buses, the airport operations do not have "weekends".

I usually cycle from my home in Bedok to my workplace in Changi.

But today (Dec 28), I decided to take the bus because I have to work overtime and I will be too tired to cycle home.

At 6.35am, I arrived at Tampines Bus Interchange to take bus service 19 to work.

The bus usually arrives at 6.50am, so I knew I was on time.

However, the bus SBS6187G showed up only at 7am. It may be only 10 minutes but it meant that I, along with other workers on the bus, were late for our 7.45am shift.

Not only was the bus late, it was a single deck, so it was full. The bus was also overtaken by another bus service 19 en route to Changi.

Why does SBS have a different schedule for weekend? Bus services that serve working points like Changi should not be different on weekends as just like buses, the airport operations do not have "weekends".

Thanks, SBS, for making me late for work. When the fare goes up, the efficiency should not go down.

Shighful