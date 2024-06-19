Ladies, unleash your wild side on July 13

Video of Get ready for some steamy &quot;Wild Wild&quot; action! 🔥

On July 13, the musical extravaganza Wild Wild will be presented to a hall filled with only women.

Happening at The Theatre at Mediacorp on July 13 and 14, the show on the earlier has been reserved for the fairer sex.

This is the first time Wild Wild will be showcased in Singapore – 75 minutes of pure entertainment encompassing electrifying dance sequences to awe-inspiring feats of athleticism.

The hot, talented performers promise to leave enchant the 18-years-old-and-above audience with an unforgettable experience that will leave them breathless and screaming for more.

Wild Wild is a celebration of diversity and individuality, where everyone is invited to let loose and embrace the thrill of the moment.

wild wild

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp

When: 7.30pm, July 13 and 14 (July 13 is a women-only show)

Ticket prices: $198, $178, $148, $128 and $108 (before administrative and processing fees)

URL: sg.bookmyshow.com

Note: This show is classified R18. Only individuals aged 18 and above will be granted admission to the performance.