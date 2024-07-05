Wild Wild will make S'pore even hotter with steamy shows

Singapore, get ready to be dazzled by the electrifying all-male South Korean musical, Wild Wild.

Hitting our shores this month, The New Paper had the chance to chat with the captivating cast before they unleash their energy on local audiences.

Expect a steamy performance packed with thrills and a touch of guilty pleasure. The first show at The Theatre at Mediacorp on July 13 is for women only, while the second on July 14 welcomes audiences of all genders.

The musical's boldness is well-known, so naturally, we had to ask the cast if they consider themselves sex symbols. Their answers, like the men themselves, were diverse. Kim Jin Woo confidently declared, "Yes, I do think so. Being on the Wild Wild stage itself means being recognised as a sex symbol."

Park Do-kyung, after a thoughtful pause, shared, "Ah, I wouldn't say I am a sex symbol, but I do have sexy elements within my body. I am just charming."

These performances require immense dedication and the cast members revealed their routines. Jeong Han-saem is "bulking up" for the Singapore show: "I am increasing my body size and putting on more muscles, as I plan to perform more powerfully."

For Kang Chun-il, maintaining a positive mindset is key. He acknowledges the importance of physical fitness for a visual performance but also believes in staying upbeat. "I try to focus on good thoughts and create happy moments," he said.

Audience participation is a highlight of the shows, and the cast cherishes these interactions. Kim Jin-woo, with an amused smile, recalled, "I remember an audience member who didn't get nervous on stage and performed so confidently that it made me a bit flustered as if they were an actor on stage!"

Roh Jin-wook expressed his gratitude for the post-show appreciation: "During the performance, it's hard to see the audience clearly because I'm focused on the show, but during the curtain call, I can see their faces. When I see them genuinely happy and cheering... that's a truly happy moment for me as an actor."

Interestingly, the cast tailors their energy to the audience. Kim Jin-woo explained that while the show itself doesn't change, for the women-only night, he "tries to show a sexier and wilder side of a man which is very appealing to women". Kang Chun-il added: "For women, we act like boyfriends, but for men, we might act like a cool older brother or a cute younger brother."

The cast promises Singapore audiences a special experience brimming with "overflowing passion", impressive new moves and an unforgettable performance.

Kim Dong-hee summed it up perfectly: "The Singapore performance will be even better than the past shows. We will always try to present the best show, so I hope you look forward to it!"

WILD WILD

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp

When: 7.30pm, July 13 and 14 (July 13 is a women-only show)

Ticket prices: $198, $178, $148, $128 and $108 (before administrative and processing fees)

URL: sg.bookmyshow.com

Note: This show is classified R18. Only individuals aged 18 and above will be granted admission to the performance.