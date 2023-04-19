 A thrilling, fun time with Sherlock Sam awaits families, Latest Others News - The New Paper
A thrilling, fun time with Sherlock Sam awaits families

PHOTO: DREAM ACADEMY
Apr 19, 2023 01:17 pm

The world premiere of Sherlock Sam: The Musical! — an exciting new production based on the children's book series by A.J. Low — is set to debut on May 11.

The original script by playwright Jo Tan and a score by Singaporean music director, Elaine Chan, Sherlock Sam: The Musical! will bring the beloved characters of the Sherlock Sam series to life on stage.

Audiences will get to join Singapore's kid-detective, his robot sidekick Watson, and his friends as
they embark on an exciting adventure to solve a mystery at Fort Canning Park.

The live stage performance promises to awaken imagination, and the score will keep all ages glued to their seats.

"We are excited to bring Sherlock Sam to the stage, evoking memories of my student days and the transformative power of theatre excursions," says Selena Tan, director of Dream Academy.

Parents will appreciate the opportunity to spend quality time with their children in a shared cultural experience as the Sherlock Sam musical offers families an opportunity to create lasting memories together in a fun and engaging way.

I let my 5-year-old watch 16-year-olds kiss, live
I let my 5-year-old watch 16-year-olds kiss, live

BOOK IT: Sherlock Sam: The Musical! 

Where: Capitol Theatre

When: May 11 to 20 (Mon to Fri: 7.30pm; Sat: 3.30pm & 7.30pm)

Admission: $38 onwards (prices exclusive of Bookmyshow booking fees)

Tickets can be purchased from sg.bookmyshow.com/e/SHERLOCK

