Man cycles 2 hours from Marina Square to Jurong East in rain when he can't get ride

A TikTok video shared by Penguiin1 on Saturday showed a man cycling from Marina Square to Jurong East.

The last thing on one's mind after a night out at the club is cycling two hours back home.

But TikToker Penguiin1 is not like most of us when he did just that on Saturday (June 24), in the pouring rain no less.

He was frustrated that he could not book a private-hire vehicle in the wee hours.

"No taxi driver wanted to take me to the west and it's expensive," he wrote.

So he decided to cycle home to Jurong East from Marina Square, a journey that has a total distance of 16.27km.

At the start of the two-minute clip, Penguiin1 was seen getting onto a green rental bicycle.

It cost only $5 to rent. He would have had to pay at least $36 if he had booked a taxi.

Penguiin1 shared how he persisted with cycling despite the pouring rain.

There were plenty of "scenic views" along the way, he said, which included the "spooky" Botanic Gardens and dimly lit park connectors that gave him "Silent Hill" (horror action game) vibes.

He got himself a McDonald's breakfast at dawn after reaching his destination.

"Leg pain, but good vibes only," he said in the caption.

His video has been seen over 30,000 times so far.

Many netizens were impressed by Penguiin1's nighttime ride.