Model buys handbags worth over $19,300 for her year-old daughter

It’s never too early to start your children on the good things in life, this celeb mother obviously believes.

Chinese model Ming Xi recently showed off the mini handbags she bought her daughter Romee.

There are five of them - a Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy, a Chanel handle bag with chain, a Chanel bucket bag with chain, a Dior Micro Lady bag and a Dior Micro Saddle bag.

Together they cost the equivalent of more than $19,300.

Oh, and in case you didn’t know, little Romee is one year old.

The mother, 33, holds the Louis Vuitton bag in an online video and says: "It's a really, really small bag and is super cute! I feel my daughter can use it in the future.”

She adds: "It's very trendy to go retro nowadays, so I can buy a bigger Louis Vuitton Speedy and carry it together with her - I think that would be so cute!"

Online critics frowned on such a conspicuous show of wealth. One comment said: “I'm so sorry for your child, she has become your dress-up doll.”

But others felt that if she had the money, it was her right to flaunt it.

Ming Xi is married to 27-year-old Mario Ho, son of the late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho.

She was reportedly gifted a mansion by her mother-in-law Angela Leong as a "reward" for giving birth to the couple's son Ronaldo, now two.