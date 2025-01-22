COE prices down before higher supply kicks in from Feb

The price of a Category B COE for larger cars dropped by 4 per cent while that for a Category A COE – for smaller and less powerful cars and EVs – dipped 0.1 per cent.

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices dropped across all categories on Jan 22, with the premium for motorcycles recording the biggest decrease of 14.2 per cent to $7,721.

The premiums for larger cars and the Open category also eased from the 13-month highs recorded at the previous tender on Jan 8.

The Jan 22 exercise is the last for the three-month COE quota period from November 2024 to January 2025. For the next quota period from February to April, the supply of COEs will rise by 8.2 per cent.

At $93,601, the premium for a Category A COE – meant for smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) – dipped 0.1 per cent from $93,699 two weeks ago.

The price of a Category B COE, used to register larger and more powerful cars and EVs, decreased by 4 per cent to $116,625. It was $121,501 at the previous exercise – the highest since December 2023.

The price of an Open (Category E) COE was $115,112. This was 6.4 per cent lower than the $123,000 recorded two weeks ago, which was similarly the highest since December 2023.

Open category certificates can be used to register any vehicle type other than motorcycles, but are almost always used for bigger and more powerful cars.

The commercial vehicle (Category C) COE premium came in at $65,476, 3.6 per cent lower than the $67,891 recorded previously.

The motorcycle (Category D) COE premium tumbled by 14.2 per cent to $7,721, from $9,001 at the previous tender.

A COE is needed to register a vehicle for use in Singapore.