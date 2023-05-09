Chanel bag to chope table? TikTok video captures S'pore shoppers and their lavish handbags

Forget diamonds, handbags are a girl’s best friend.

And from the looks of it around Singapore, these best friends don’t come cheap.

Recently, TikTok user @thegestreon.com posted a video featuring random women strutting the streets and malls of Orchard Road with their luxury bags.

And we’re not talking about ones from Uniqlo.

It didn’t matter how the women were attired, fancy four-figure handbags from Chanel to Hermes were slung over their shoulders.

Heck, one person even seemed to chope a table using their Chanel Boy, worth $8,700.

Aside from an array of Chanel bags, there was a preponderance of Hermès, with an Hermès Kelly worth $37,000 the most expensive one spotted.

The video has since garnered almost 450,000 views, and not surprisingly, commenters were impressed at the glitzy lifestyle of the Singapore shopping crowd.

Maybe this really is Crazy Rich Asia.