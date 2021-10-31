PopVultures Podcast: Dissecting Singapore's Night Owl Cinematics influencer scandal

This week, #PopVulture Jan Lee talks about the biggest influencer scandal in Singapore now: the expose related to media outfit Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) and its co-founder Sylvia Chan (right), as well as the drama with her ex-husband, Ryan Tan (left).

#PopVultures Ep 54: Dissecting Singapore's Night Owl Cinematics influencer scandal

38:52 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

This week, #PopVulture Jan Lee talks about the biggest influencer scandal in Singapore now - the expose related to media outfit Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) and its co-founder Sylvia Chan. All, complete with leaked audio and video recordings.

Be aware that this podcast episode contains discussions of mental health troubles and suicide.

The saga initially began as anonymous allegations of Chan, 33, being verbally abusive to her employees. It later evolved into more serious accusations of Chan misappropriating company funds and delaying payment to talents, among other allegations.

After influencer Xiaxue sat down with Chan for a nearly two-hour long interview, the issue has since grown to encompass private details of Chan's personal life, including the breakdown of her marriage with Ryan Tan - her ex-husband and fellow co-founder of NOC.

Jan Lee briefly recaps the unfolding saga and examines what missteps were made in Chan's crisis management, why Xiaxue's interview with Chan left much to be desired and who truly emerged a winner from the scandal.

Here's what she covers:

'Condensed' recap of the complicated saga - everything from @sgcickenrice to that Xiaxue interview (3:12)

Jan's views of the counter-productive first statements from NOC and Chan (16:40)

Brief recap and review of Xiaxue's interview with Chan (24:54)

Ryan Tan's response to the saga and the initial overwhelming public support for him (33:00)

The real winners of the NOC fallout (36:53)

See new developments since the recording of this podcast:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVhSYwCJGZG/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVmeGV8vYIm/

---

