Thundery showers expected first two weeks of January

The prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are expected to continue in the first fortnight of January, with winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days. The showers may extend into the night on a few days.

In the last few days of the fortnight, a strengthening of high-pressure systems over the northern Asian continent may bring a surge of strong north-easterly winds over the South China Sea, and wetter conditions over Singapore and the surrounding region.

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of January is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

The daily temperatures are likely to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.

Cooler conditions are expected in the last few days of the fortnight and the daily minimum temperatures can drop to 22 deg C.

