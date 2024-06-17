'Remote control' of yesteryears

Television sets have not always been flat screens.

They used to be bulky boxes that came with knobs or dials that had to be turned for what few TV channels there were.

In the early years of independence, not every Singapore household could afford TV sets, so it was not uncommon to see neighbours crowding outside a home that had a TV for some communal viewing.

There was no remote control for the TV sets – the youngest at home would automatically be on "switch channels' duty.