Retail and lifestyle collabs set to ignite inaugural Wunderground Festival

More than 70 retail and lifestyle companies have come together through a variety of collaborations to participate in the inaugural Wunderground Festival 2023, organised by the Singapore Retailers Association.

The festival will reach out to both city-centre and heartland audiences. The city-centre edition – at 37 Emerald Hill – runs from Sept 21 to Oct 1. The heartland edition will take place in Tampines West from Oct 6 to Oct 15.

TNP takes a sneak peek into what you can expect.

Food

There are some 28 food and beverage shops to visit across two “eating zones”, with live music to set the mood.

Some of our picks:

Carv

“I can eat a cow” ($60) comprising TomaPork, Wagyu picanha cubes, buffalo wings, sausages and coleslaw.

I really enjoyed the Wagyu picanha cubes and buffalo wings. They have many sides from $3.90, and meat options from $16.50.

KOMMA

K-fried wings (6pc; $12)

KOMMA serves Korean fusion, and I thoroughly enjoyed their K-fried wings. Flavour was spot on and the chicken was crispy yet juicy.

Korean Viral Cheese Coin by 2NINJA1FATTY

If you have a sweet tooth, check out the latest fad, Korean Cheese Coins.

They have six flavours including Nutella ($6), Lotus Biscoff ($7), and Ham & Cheese ($7). I tried the Mozzarrela Cheese MSW Durian ($10), and it hit the spot.

Retail

Retail spaces are spread out in an indoor maze of pop-up shops. Here are a few retail spots to check out:

Heng Foh Tong

The HFTea label is said to promote beauty, slimming and sleep.

Heng Fong Tong is a local traditional Chinese medicine specialist (since 1957), and they have a range of new herbal teas under their HFTea label.

Clean Folks Club

They may look like macarons, but don't be fooled.

These guys sell locally made soaps that smell divine and have a variety of cleansing properties. Looking too pretty to be used, these would be ideal for gifts.

Pet Zone: Pawsome Playland by Pet Lovers Centre

Bring your new pawpal to the festival.

The entire space is pet friendly (for small breeds). Pet Lovers Centre VIP members get to bring their furry friends in to play for free, while members of the public will pay a nominal fee.

Getting there

Wunderground @ 37 Emerald Hill , Sept 21 to Oct 1

Wunderground @ Tampines West, Oct 6 to Oct 15 (more details to be released)