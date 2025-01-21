First pedestrian-only paths open in Toa Payoh

Apart from pedestrians, users of personal mobility aids – such as mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs – are allowed on pedestrian-only paths.

Some footpaths in Toa Payoh, such as in Toa Payoh Central, Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and Toa Payoh Lorong 4, have been turned into pedestrian-only paths to improve the safety of those on foot.

This is under an initiative to convert footpaths next to cycling lanes into those for pedestrian-only use, with Toa Payoh being the first town to benefit from this plan.

This will be implemented in other towns across Singapore by July 1, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said in a Facebook post on Jan 21.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the initiative “will be expanded to all HDB towns with existing dedicated cycling paths across Singapore”.

In the coming months, this will be rolled out in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Punggol, an LTA spokesperson told The Straits Times.

To alert users to pedestrian-only paths, physical markings – including pedestrian logos and “pedestrians only” wording – will be imprinted on footpaths that are next to cycling paths.

New paths will have the pedestrian-only markings included as part of construction works, LTA said.

The authority added that the markings are designed to help users identify the type of path they are on and remind them to use the appropriate paths.

In August 2024, the LTA said that footpaths situated next to more than 200km of cycling lanes will be turned into pedestrian-only paths progressively from the last quarter of 2024 in an effort to improve the safety of pedestrians.

With this move, bicycles and non-motorised personal mobility devices (PMDs) such as kick-scooters, which are allowed on footpaths at present, will be banned from pedestrian-only paths.

To give cyclists and users of non-motorised PMDs time to adjust to the move, enforcement will start only from July 1. First-time offenders convicted of riding on a pedestrian-only path could be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for three months, or both.

Pedestrians who stray into cycling paths will not face these penalties.

LTA said that since August 2024, its active mobility enforcement officers “have been engaging and educating cyclists and non-motorised PMD users if they are observed to be riding on the wrong path”.

These efforts will continue until July 1.

After that, “enforcement action will be taken against those who are speeding or riding in a rash and reckless manner regardless of the path used”, LTA said.

After the move takes effect, only pedestrians and users of personal mobility aids will be allowed on pedestrian-only paths. Personal mobility aids must observe a speed limit of 6kmh by the end of 2025, down from 10kmh.

Bicycles, electric bicycles, motorised and non-motorised PMDs, and personal mobility aids will continue to be allowed on cycling paths.

On other footpaths, bicycles and non-motorised PMDs remain permitted.

Toa Payoh resident Joseph Chua, who was walking his son home from school, welcomed the implementation of pedestrian-only paths.

“It’s a bit dangerous without it,” he said.

His younger son’s head was hit by the handlebar of a passing bicycle a year or two ago, the father said.

Mr Chua, a recruiter, said that if bicycles and pedestrians stick to their lanes, “we don’t have to worry”.

Another resident, exercise therapist Nicole Wong, told ST that pedestrian-only lanes are “helpful, but people are not used to it yet”.

“Pedestrians are walking on the cycling path, and cyclists are on the pedestrian-only path,” she noted. “It’s only fair to give residents time to get used to this.”

An elderly resident, who did not want to be named, said it is “very good” to have separate paths for pedestrians and cyclists.

“It’s easy for the cyclists, and safer for the elderly,” the 80-year-old said.