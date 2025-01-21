Third abandoned bunny at Zhenghua park finally found

On Jan 4, Bunny Wonderland received reports on three abandoned rabbits in the area.

An almost 2½-week search for an abandoned and missing rabbit in the Zhenghua Nature park area has come to an end.

The brown and white rabbit was found at the park in early January and currently with the National Parks Board (NParks), according to a Jan 21 Facebook post by animal welfare group Bunny Wonderland, which led the search.

On Jan 4, the group said it had received reports on three abandoned rabbits seen in the area. While two of the rabbits were found within four days, the remaining rabbit had eluded the search team.

“When we were there last week, an uncle shared that a uniformed guy took away a rabbit,” the Jan 21 post said, adding that the date and time lined up with the rescue of the first two rabbits.

8TH ZHENGHUA RABBIT FINALLY FOUND! Finally! Our prayers are heard and the missing 8th rabbit at Zhenghua Nature Park... Posted by Bunny Wonderland on Monday, January 20, 2025

This marks the eighth rescue in a string of cases of abandoned rabbits in the Zhenghua park area in recent weeks. The other rabbits were rescued by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a resident who lives nearby, and Bunny Wonderland.

According to the post, NParks had contacted Bunny Wonderland to ask if it would be interested in helping to rehome the newly rescued rabbit.

Bunny Wonderland said it has arranged to pick up that rabbit from NParks on Jan 22 and will be taking it to be checked by a vet.

“What a relief. Thank you for all who participated in this rescue effort! We got all the rabbits that were abandoned!” Bunny Wonderland said.