StarHub secures broadcast rights to English Premier League for six seasons

StarHub said it will roll out "open, agile and flexible access" to customers across StarHub TV+, mobile and broadband offerings for all 380 games next season.

Pay-TV provider StarHub on Monday (Feb 21) announced it had signed an exclusive six-year partnership with the English Premier League (EPL), starting from next season, which will begin in August.

This will see the popular EPL return to StarHub after 12 seasons, with Singtel TV the official broadcaster in Singapore during that time.

It is understood the cross-carriage arrangement, which has been in place since 2013, will continue.

It also promised features such as split-screen viewing, performance statistics and on-demand match replays.

Pricing details will be announced in June.

Mr Johan Buse, StarHub's consumer business group chief, said the telco was "thrilled" with the addition of EPL to its offerings, and added: "We are hard at work to stitch together unparalleled and more affordable Premier League access… fans will never have to miss a beat in the action.

"The beauty of StarHub TV+ is that fans can sign in to the app, regardless of which broadband or mobile service provider they are with, removing barriers to access their favourite matches on any device, any screen, any time."

Mr Paul Molnar, chief media officer for the Premier League, said: "StarHub will be an outstanding home for the Premier League over the next six seasons and we look forward to working together to showcase the League to new and existing fans throughout Singapore."