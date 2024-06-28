Teatime: Have we lost our kampung spirit?

A recent video of a young Thai student diligently taking notes in class while cradling and feeding her baby sister captured the heart of the internet.

The heartwarming scene also highlights the importance of support, especially in today’s context where most fathers and mothers work full-time to provide for their families.

Many netizens praised the girl’s teacher for her understanding and for allowing the girl, nicknamed Green, to take her sibling to class.

By doing so, she prioritised the girl’s education while acknowledging Green’s family’s immediate need for childcare. But would we see such a scene in Singapore?

Perhaps it is rare because childcare is a little more accessible here but even then, there are limitations like high costs and long waiting lists.

I have heard stories from mothers who have used up all of their annual leave (in addition to their childcare leave) to care for their children, who were turned away from the childcare centre for showing up with a sniffle.

How many families here also rely on older siblings to pitch in and look after their younger brothers and sisters?

As a working mother, I do not think I could juggle work and parenting without the help of my husband, mother, brother and maid.

If in the case my children cannot go to childcare, I can rest easy knowing there is someone I can rely on to look after them.

During my mother’s time, it was not uncommon for neighbours to help others in the kampung with childcare duties. When I was a baby, my mother confidently left me in the care of my grandmother’s long-time friend and neighbour during the day before my grandma would pick me up after work.

It truly takes a village to raise a child but how many of us would go the extra mile for our neighbours?

The viral response to the video sheds light on the need for a support system which may include understanding teachers, accessible childcare options and most importantly, a society that recognises the challenges caregivers face.