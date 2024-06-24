Thai girl melts hearts in juggling school and sibling duty

A girl in Thailand has gone viral for juggling school and being a responsible big sister.

A video of a Thai student holding and feeding her baby sister while in class has touched the hearts of netizens.

The 20-second clip posted on TikTok by the girl's teacher shows the fifth-grader cradling her one-year-old sibling at her desk while doing her schoolwork.

The toddler pokes her older sister's cheek while drinking milk from a bottle.

The video has garnered over three million views , with netizens praising the girl for responsibly attending school while looking after her younger sibling.

Some people also commended the teacher for her empathy and understanding in allowing the girl to take her baby sister to class.

According to the teacher, who goes by username Yingggzzz on TikTok, the siblings' mother was busy running errands that day.

She wrote in her caption: "This is better than having to miss school to look after your sister, right?"

The teacher told Thai PBS World she works at Ban Klong Kaem Cham School in Prachin Buri province, where the girl studies at.

She shared that the girl's nickname is Green and she is the oldest daughter in her family.

The teacher said she encourages her students not to miss class and praised Green as being a great example. She added that Green's sister was well-behaved and not disruptive in class.