Teatime: Redefining beauty pageants in a cruel world

Singaporean Ms Charlotte Lucille Chia (centre) was crowned Miss Global Model of the World in Turkey last year.

Beauty pageants, once hailed as celebrations of grace and talent, have become battlegrounds for cruelty and judgment.

Why are we so quick to tear down those who dare to step into the spotlight?

Earlier this week, Miss Grand Singapore finalists went viral for all the wrong reasons.

What was meant to be a fun video was met with nasty comments and vile criticisms from keyboard warriors about how the ladies in the video looked.

Perhaps it is society’s collective obsession with physical appearance that results in every contestant's flaw being magnified and dissected.

This obsession breeds a culture of comparison and criticism, where individuals feel entitled to pass judgment on others to validate their own worth.

When you add a mask of anonymity, things can get quite dreadful.

The unfortunate reality is that beauty pageant contestants often face criticism rather than support.

Miss Grand Singapore 2023 Jade Wu said that when people are being nasty, it usually comes from a place of jealousy or inadequacy.

I am in awe of those who bravely put themselves out there despite the imminent backlash.

Yes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but from what I've learned, pageantry is about much more than just appearance and attire.

Participants are trained to perform on stage, deliver public speeches, and advocate for causes that are important to them.

So, in a world where kindness is in short supply, I challenge you to choose compassion over cruelty and respect over objectification.

Perhaps we can create a world where everyone is valued and celebrated for who they are, both inside and out.