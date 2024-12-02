We have winners!
TNP x Janice Wong's Christmas bon-bons giveaway
On Nov 26, we started a little contest to share with TNP readers three boxes of Janice Wong's Christmas bon-bons.
The instructions were:
- Read the story "Celebrate Christmas with Janice Wong's bon-bons".
- Share the article (set to public) on your Facebook page and tag 3 friends.
- In your post, write "I want a box of 25 pieces of Janice Wong's Christmas bon-bons, which costs $___" (insert your answer in the blank).
By the time the contest ended at 11.59pm on Sunday, Dec 1, only a handful of the 341 Facebook post sharers fulfilled the contest requirements including giving the correct answer, which is $118.
Thank you for your participation, friends of TNP! Do keep a lookout for more giveaways happening this month.
We have picked three winners of Janice Wong's 25-piece box of bon-bons.
