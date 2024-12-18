Goyo Headspa – a calm oasis in bustling Orchard Road

Goyo Headspa is fashioned after a hanok, complete with walls of hanji.

Preparations for Christmas, a new year, a new school term or just shopping at Orchard Road this time of the year can get quite hectic.

That's why a stopover at Goyo Headspa is a much-welcomed respite.

Located at the third storey of Mandarin Gallery, the newly opened spa would transport weary souls to the hanok of Korea. The walls of hanji are complemented by earthy tones and soft lighting that are calming and soothing.

I love headspa because it does not require complete undressing like a full-body massage or spa, so it is something I can slot easily into a packed schedule.

My Ayurveda Plus Headspa journey started with lying on a heated bed and my eyelids resting under an eye mask of organic sesame seed and lavender.

The scalp, neck and shoulders massage, accompanied by aromatherapy, helped me relax and I could feel my tenseness melt away.

It's always nice to have someone wash my hair and massage my head. But the ultimate relaxation came with the head node combing.

Head node combing to improve blood circulation. PHOTO: GOYO HEADSPA

The tiny jets of water gently hitting my scalp and the sound of flowing water under my head made it impossible to fight the sleep claiming me.

I used to think a pedicure was a good way to rest my tired feet after all that shopping but now I know I can take that self-pampering up a notch with a headspa – and a nap – right in Orchard Road.

This means I can resume shopping after the break or meet friends for dinner with my hair all soft and smelling great.

Goyo Headspa has enough beds to host a small group of friends at the same time.

For a full list of services available at Goyo Headspa, go to goyo.sg