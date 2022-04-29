Continue saving with special Union deals

NTUC Union and Link members can enjoy 50 per cent off selected items every week online and in stores from April 28 to May 25.

Deals for week of April 28 to May 4:

Darlie toothpaste

Your pearly whites do not need to be hidden behind a mask so much now, so what better time to stock up on Darlie Double Action Enamel Protect toothpaste. Each tube is priced at $2.35.

Maggi Hot Cup noodles

Keep a ready stash of these instant assorted flavoured cup noodles in your office drawer. Each cup is only 65 cents.

Coffee Hock teabags

Priced at $2 per pack, these 100% Natural Chrysanthemum/Lemongrass with brown sugar teabags are great for those afternoon pick-me-ups in the office.

FairPrice Golden Royal Dragon rice

The 5kg Thai white fragrant rice is going for $5.55. Limited to two sacks per member per day.

Present your Link Rewards card to enjoy the special deals. Limited to four units per member per day unless otherwise stated.

The highlight for all Link and NTUC Union members will be the Always Rewarding Lucky Draw.

All members stand a chance to win 1,888,800 Linkpoints worth $18,888 and other exciting prizes, such as a yacht staycation, PlayStation5, Le Creuset cookware, an Omnidesk, and more. Each $1 spent from April 28 to May 25 gives you a chance to win.

NTUC Union members get an additional chance at the draw. And if you pay via FairPrice app in stores, you get five chances to win.

Visit link.sg/luckydraw to find out more.