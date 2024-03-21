Night at Orchard returns with more than 50 booths

In a statement on March 21, the Orchard Road Business Association said the monthly event will be held 10 times in 2024.

Orchard Road could be busier than usual on the Good Friday weekend when a popular monthly night event returns after a four-year hiatus.

Running from March 29 to 31, Night at Orchard will feature more than 50 booths set up from Wisma Atria to Ngee Ann City. They will host a range of activities, from art workshops to capsule toy vending machines and accessory customisation, among others.

In a statement on March 21, the Orchard Road Business Association said the monthly event will be held 10 times in 2024. It will take place from 3pm to 10pm on the last week of every month.

Each month will have a different theme, such as wellness or pets, it added.

Plans are under way to bring in regional brands to the event. Those attending the event in March will be able to purchase clothes from Loma.Whale, which sells its goods at the Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok.

Future events will feature brands from Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea, the statement said.

The launch of Night at Orchard in 2019 was well received, and many vendors were disappointed when it could not continue in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and related measures to restrict its spread, said Mr Mark Shaw, chairman of the Orchard Road Business Association.

“In recent years, Singapore has seen a flourishing number of young entrepreneurs, not just in the tech sector but also in the food and beverage, lifestyle and entertainment sectors,” he said.

“The return of Night at Orchard underscores the business association’s commitment to supporting Singapore’s fledgling brands by offering valuable exposure to both residents and tourists along Singapore’s most iconic shopping street.”