Tokyu Hands rebrands to Hands: Here's what Singapore shoppers can look forward to

Japanese lifestyle chain Tokyu Hands has now been rebranded to Hands, following the company becoming a subsidiary of Cainz Corporation last year.

TNP visited the Hands Singapore flagship store located at Orchard Central to check out the revamp featuring new lifestyle corners and more than 1,200 unique new products.

Director of Hands Singapore Mr Takuya Furumaki shared the new brand message: "Inspiration starts from your hands. Excitement begins from your hands."

When asked what he would recommend for Singapore shoppers, Mr Furumaki said: “Since Singapore has long summer periods, I can suggest UV and shaved ice machines that sell well in summer in Japan and tend to sell well for a long time here.”

Beauty lovers can look forward to limited edition Lululun face masks that were previously only sold in Japanese prefectures Tochigi, Yamanashi and Hakone can be found in the Singapore store.

Fans of bestselling figure Sonny Angel will be happy to know they can be found at Hands Singapore which is also selling the exclusive new Winter Wonderland series.

Mr Furumaki also shared that the B-side Labels Stickers are a hit with Singaporean shoppers.

“It has sold over 150,000 stickers have been sold since 2014," he said.

The sticker collections are refreshed every month so it is worth revisiting the store to grab the design of your choice.

We got to try out the renewed lifestyle corners featuring items like the BackJoy SitSmartCore Lux, an innovative cushion that helps optimise posture. These corners allow shoppers to try out such items before committing to a purchase.

With Christmas coming, you can consider gifting your loved ones with pens from Hands' latest stationery collection, featuring a range of fountain pens, rollerball and ballpoint pens.

Selected pen models come with a complimentary name engraving service for that nice personal touch.

You can then choose to use the store’s gift-wrapping service to encase your purchase in their signature emerald green wrapping bag, a gift box, or Hands' wrapping paper.