Get a taste of great wines at FairPrice Xtra

The FairPrice Xtra International Wine Fair is on now, featuring 165 wines and spirits with up to 43 per cent savings and exclusive gifts with purchases.

It ends on Aug 31.

Here are some of the product highlights of the Wine Fair.

♦ Wolf Blass House Of The Dragon Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz 1/2/3 750ml from Australia, with a usual price of $47.90 is on offer for $39.90, and $36.71 for Just Wine Club (JWC) members.

You can also enjoy one month of HBO Go access when you purchase any two bottles of Wolf Blass House of The Dragon Wine.

♦ Legaris Alcubilla De Avel 2018 / Moradillo De Roa 2018 750ml from Spain with a usual price of $90 is on offer for $73, and $67.16 for JWC members.

Purchase any two and redeem a Raimat wine bag or Legaris premium wine opener.

♦ McGuigan Black Label 750ml Red / Merlot / Shiraz / Sauvignon Blanc from Australia with a usual price of $32 is on offer for $23, and $21.16 for JWC members.

Exclusively at Wine Fair, you can buy any two bottles of the McGuigan Black Label 750ml Red / Merlot / Shiraz / Sauvignon Blanc and receive one bottle of the Red 750ml.

♦ Bailey's Irish Cream 700ml from Ireland with a usual price of $60 is on offer for $35.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

For more information go to this website.

wine fiesta

For $30 (for JWC members) or $60 (non-JWC members), shoppers can taste 10 different wines and enjoy exclusive food and beverage promotions on freshly shucked oysters, cheese platters and more at the first ever Wine Fiesta at FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade (Aug 26-28, noon to 8pm).

Each participant will receive two Spiegelau Burgundy Wine Glasses for the wine tasting.

The pre-sale for this closes on Aug 23.

If you are not a JWC member, you can sign up for a year-long membership at only $20 to enjoy the Wine Fiesta at $30.

New signups can also instantly enjoy 8 per cent off on wines. This applies to even the promotional wines, when you sign up for one full year.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Here are some of the product highlights of the Wine Fiesta.

♦ Legaris Roble 750ml from Spain. This is an intense purply red with violet hues. It has intense aromas of fresh red berries together with hints of vanilla from ageing in oak. A fruit-driven, balanced red wine with a long finish.

The usual price is $48, but it is now on offer for $36, and $33.12 for JWC members.

♦ Finca-Montalvillo Crianza Rioja 750ml from Spain is usually priced at $45, but it is now on offer for $34, and $31.28 for JWC members.

This is layered with berries, dark chocolate and coffee; bold and indulgent with a long succulent finish.

♦ Domaine de L’amandine Côtes du Rhône Villages Rouge 750ml from France is usually priced at $39.90, but it is now on offer for $31, and $28.52 for JWC members.

A perfumed blend of equal parts Grenache and Syrah matured in cement, this full bodied but exhilarating red highlights blackberry and plum flavors accented by sprays of stony, salty minerality. It’s a blossomy, thirst-quenching sip marked by fine, easing tannins.

To sign up for the wine fiesta, go to this website.