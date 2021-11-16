N95 mask-inspired tote bags now sold online

Since mask-wearing will be a mandate for quite a while more, some entrepreneurs are making the best of it.

An N95-inspired bag is the new arm candy for some fashionistas.

Tote- and sling bags in the shape of an N95 mask are selling on shopping platforms such as Shopee and Lazada.

Like face masks, the bags also come in different sizes and colours, with prices ranging from $10 to $20.

The unisex bags look sturdy enough to be used for supermarket runs or one of those throw-everything-inside totes.

While designs vary, most carry the universal message: Stop Covid-19.

Christmas shopping anyone?