$560,000 lost to parcel delivery phishing scams this year

Victims typically receive a text message or e-mail falsely claiming that extra payment is needed for the delivery of items they have bought.

Scammers have stolen a total of $560,000 from at least 362 victims through parcel delivery phishing schemes between January and November 2023.

The police on Dec 15 warned the public to be on guard for these scams, particularly with major online shopping events related to Christmas, New Year, and Chinese New Year approaching.

In this type of scam, victims typically receive a text message or e-mail falsely claiming that extra payment is needed for the delivery of items they have bought. These messages and e-mails often mimic those sent by legitimate postal and e-commerce logistics companies, such as Singapore Post (SingPost), and include links that lead to fake websites.

Those who click on the phishing links are then led to key in their personal and banking details on these fake websites, only to later find unauthorised transactions on their bank accounts or credit cards.

The police have advised the public to take precautions like using the ScamShield App and enabling security features like transaction limits for internet banking, as well as two-factor authentication. They also urge the public to check for signs of scams with official sources, such as the ScamShield WhatsApp bot, the Anti-Scam Helpline, or the scam alert website.

SingPost will never request for extra payments through text messages or e-mails containing links that ask for personal or banking information, the police added.

Any legitimate payments to SingPost should be made through only the SingPost mobile app, SAM machines, or at post offices. The public is encouraged to always verify the authenticity of such communications and to be cautious of phishing websites.

The police also urge people to report any suspicious transactions to the bank immediately.

Those with information on scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit the information online at police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Those who require urgent police assistance can dial 999.

For more information on scams, please visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688.