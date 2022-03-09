Apple offering new iPhone SE for under $700
Apple will begin taking orders for its new midrange iPhone SE in Singapore this week.
Booking will be restricted to two units per customer, the company’s local website said.
Pre-orders will open on Friday (March 11) at 9pm Singapore time, and the new phone will be available from March 18, it said.
It will offer three capacities, a 64GB version for S$699, 128GB for S$769 and 256GB for S$939. Customers will also have three colour finishes to choose from.
The (relatively) low-cost 5G iPhone SE is the cheapest of its kind.
It would directly compete with rivals in the mid-range smartphone market and give the world’s most valuable company a chance to woo consumers on a budget, Reuters reported.
At a virtual event on Tuesday, Apple also introduced its fastest chipset, a high-performance computer and put nearly all its devices on the 5G bandwagon.
The new iPhone SE, with a faster A15 Bionic chip, gives the US company a better chance to compete with industry leaders Samsung, Xiaomi and others in the mid-range smartphone market, and is expected to bring more users into the Apple ecosystem.
The iPad Air is also getting its first refresh in two years with a new design, 5G connectivity and a faster M1 chipset.
And Apple launched a faster new in-house chip, the M1 Ultra. It will be loaded in the newly launched Mac Studio, a powerful high performance computer for musicians, video editors and filmmakers.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now