Nintendo pop-up store to open in Singapore for the first time

Merchandise from Nintendo's famous game series Super Mario will be available at the pop-up store in Singapore.

The Nintendo pop-up will sell goods featuring a special illustration of the different games’ characters together.

Grab collectibles of your favourite Nintendo characters like Mario and The Legend Of Zelda’s Link when the Japanese gaming giant opens its first pop-up store in Singapore in November.

The pop-up, the first to open in South-east Asia, will be open from Nov 17 to Jan 1, 2024, at Jewel Changi Airport.

From Super Mario-themed crockery to Pikmin T-shirts, the store will feature merchandise from crowd favourites like Super Mario, Animal Crossing, The Legend Of Zelda, Splatoon and Pikmin.

These items were previously available only at official Nintendo stores in Japan.

Also up for grabs are goods featuring a special illustration of the different games’ characters together.

The illustration depicts moustachioed plumber Mario leading the way, followed closely by characters like Link, Splatoon’s Inkling and Animal Crossing’s Isabelle.

More merchandise will be unveiled closer to the launch.

Ms Jess Koh, 23, a fan of Nintendo video games like The Legend Of Zelda, says she will check out the launch, having visited Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in May.

“I had a lot of fun there and even bought a Super Mario star popcorn bag. My favourite characters are the Koroks and Link from The Legend Of Zelda, and I hope to bring home merchandise of theirs,” says the fresh graduate, who has been playing Zelda games since she was eight years old.

To celebrate the opening of the pop-up store here, shoppers who spend $80 and above in a single transaction at the store will receive one of six limited-edition postcards while stocks last.

Players can also check in to their Nintendo accounts at the store to collect special stickers. Each player can check in once a day, and will receive one randomly assigned sticker from the 18 designs available.

To redeem the sticker, fans can log in to their registered Nintendo accounts and check in at the store using the QR code displayed.

For more information on the Nintendo pop-up store in Singapore, visit nintendo.com/sg/popupstore/