Scoot, AirAsia offering discounted tickets till July 7

Good news for travellers who want to satisfy their wanderlust without breaking the bank.

Low-cost carriers Scoot and AirAsia are offering discounted tickets from now till July 7.

Scoot is offering flights to destinations such as Athens, Hangzhou, Perth, Penang and Osaka, from $71 one way, while AirAsia has flights to popular places such as Bali, Bangkok, Phuket and Langkawi, from $70 one way.

The Malaysia-headquartered airline is also offering medium- and long-haul flights from $164, to Almaty in Kazakhstan, Chiang Mai, Tokyo, Shanghai and Melbourne, via a fly-through service in Kuala Lumpur or Bangkok.

The fly-through service involves a transit at either KL International Airport or Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport. Passengers will not have to collect or re-check in their baggage.

The travel periods for Singaporean carrier Scoot’s promotional flights are between July 14 and June 30, 2025, and differ from destination to destination.

For AirAsia, the travel period of its fare deals starts on Jan 1, 2025, and will end on Oct 8, 2025.

In June, AirAsia was awarded the world’s best low-cost carrier at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2024 for the 15th consecutive year, while Scoot came in second.

Scoot also bagged the world’s best long-haul low-cost carrier award at the ceremony.