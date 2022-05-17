Why there is a long wait for your new passport

A common question being asked now is why my passport is taking so long to be renewed.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), those who apply for a new passport will have to wait for at least six weeks.

ICA said on May 11 that the number of passport applications has increased to more than 7,000 a day, compared with 2,000 daily before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The highest number of passport applications it received in a single day recently was 14,000, reported The Straits Times.

However, high demand is not the only reason for the long wait.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, many applications were rejected because the photos submitted failed to meet mandatory guidelines. Applicants will then have to resubmit their application, resulting in prolonged wait times.

The Chinese daily found around six shops in the vicinity of the ICA building providing consultation and photography services for passports, permanent resident passes, and work passes.

Shop owner Mr Huang Weixuan, 49, has seen a boost in business, with more than 100 customers dropping by for photos every day — double the number from before.

He added: "Around three in every 10 people are those who come to retake their pictures. Most of them had taken their photos at home with their mobile phones. As such, it's easy to get the lighting, background colour and dimensions wrong, and the photo gets rejected by the authorities."

An ICA spokesman said that the photo requirements are in accordance with International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. This ensures that Singapore passports will be accepted by immigration authorities in other countries.

The spokesman also shared reasons why a photo might be rejected:

Photo has a non-white background

Photo is an inverted image

Photo was not taken recently

Photo has uneven brightness on the subject's face

Photos with shadows or reflections may also be rejected



Singaporeans who are successful in their passport applications can make an appointment to collect their passport at selected SingPost branches. There is no additional fee for passport collection.

Here are some dos and don'ts from ICA's website: