Malaysia couple's honeymoon ruined by wet passport

Malaysian newlyweds Muhammad Fikry Azman and Nur Amira Fatin Norazmi had been looking forward to their dream honeymoon in Turkey.

But on Dec 18, Mr Fikry, who has been working as a cleaner in Singapore for more than three years, posted a TikTok video to share the heartbreaking news that they could not go on their honeymoon as his passport was wet from the rain.

The passport was in his bag, which was not waterproof, when he was travelling back to Malaysia on Dec 16.

The 29-year-old realised that his passport had got wet only when he reached his home in Johor. He did not dry the passport as he and Madam Amira got busy preparing for their trip.

The couple, who got married in November, were part of a tour group that was supposed to depart the next day from Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The honeymoon was also a birthday trip for both of them.

At the airport, Mr Fikry tried to dry his passport using the hand dryer in the toilet but he was denied at the check-in counter as his passport had sustained water damage.

"Even if I could get past the Malaysian immigration, there could be problems in Turkey," he told lifestyle portal mStar.

Mr Fikry had started saving in April for the honeymoon, according to AsiaOne. He stated in his video that he would not be able to recover the RM16,000 ($4,600) he had paid to the travel agency.