1 Singaporean killed in collision in Sabah

A Vietnam national was also killed in the accident which happened at about 4pm on March 11.

A 60-year-old Singaporean was killed after a tour van he was travelling in collided with a trailer in Malaysia’s Sabah on March 11.

The van was travelling along Jalan Semporna-Tawau in Sabah’s Semporna district in the east coast when the accident happened.

In response to queries, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department’s Assistant Fire Superintendent Riki Ramday told The Straits Times that his team was alerted to the accident at 4.03pm and a team from the Emergency Services Support Unit rushed to the scene.

A 40-year-old Vietnamese also died in the accident.

Four other Singaporeans in the van, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured and taken to hospital, Mr Riki added.

Their injuries range from brain haemorrhage to an elbow fracture.

The van driver suffered from suspected brain haemorrhage, while the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.