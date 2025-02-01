 Car lands in Upper Paya Lebar drain; man arrested for drink driving, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Car lands in Upper Paya Lebar drain; man arrested for drink driving

The accident occurred at about 5.05pm on Jan 30. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPORE ROAD ACCIDENTS.COM/FACEBOOK
Kolette Lim for The Straits Times
Feb 01, 2025 08:10 am

A man was arrested for drink driving after his car skidded and ended up in a drain near Upper Paya Lebar Road on Jan 30.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to the accident which occurred along Pereira Road towards Kampong Ampat at about 5.05pm.

The car was believed to have skidded and its 55-year-old driver was subsequently arrested. No injuries were reported, added the police.

In a video of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook, a blue Mercedes is seen lying in a drain. Pedestrian railings next to the car are seen to be damaged.

Investigations are ongoing.

3 hurt in 3-vehicle accident at Jalan Kayu

