$10 in 5 minutes: Beggar's earnings spark netizen fury

The beggar has not been spotted in the area for the past few days.

A recent incident involving a beggar near Waterloo Street, who reportedly made $10 in just five minutes, has sparked a heated online debate.

The encounter was shared by a netizen on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Dec 18, where the user expressed frustration at how quickly the beggar accumulated the cash.

The post’s caption read: “In 5 mins left with $10. Guess how much he collects a day. Better income than some doctors, accountants or lawyers.”

While some agreed with the sentiment, many others criticised the post for its lack of empathy.

One commenter wrote: “Nothing wrong, don’t give if you don’t want to.”

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man has been begging near Choh Dee Food Place in Fu Lu Shou Complex for over a year.

He often asks both diners and stall owners for money, offering blessings alongside his requests.

His seemingly kind demeanor has prompted some sympathetic customers to give him cash.

However, not all reactions have been positive.

Several stall owners expressed discomfort with his presence, claiming his actions were affecting their business by deterring potential customers.

They have reported the issue to the food court manager, who has asked the beggar to leave multiple times.

The manager said: “He is smart. He will come back either when I am not working or when I am not in the food place.”

Some stall owners have even offered to buy him food instead of giving him money, but he has refused.

The Facebook post has drawn mixed reactions. Some commenters urged greater empathy, suggesting that those who disagree with his actions could simply choose not to give him money.

Others questioned the necessity of exposing the beggar’s face online, calling it an unnecessary invasion of privacy.

A smaller number of users called for the beggar to be reported to the authorities. Begging is illegal in Singapore under the Destitute Persons Act, which can lead to legal consequences for individuals who solicit money in public spaces.

Stall owners told Shin Min Daily News on Dec 22 that the beggar hadn’t been seen in the area for several days.

It's unclear whether the Facebook post contributed to his disappearance.