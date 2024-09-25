12 SAF servicemen injured in Exercise Wallaby accident

The Singapore Army’s Hunter armoured fighting vehicle in a live-firing drill during Exercise Wallaby in Australia.

Twelve Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen were taken to a hospital in Australia on Sept 24, following an accident during a military exercise there.

Singapore’s Defence Ministry said in a statement late on Sept 24 that a Hunter armoured fighting vehicle rear-ended another at about 7.40pm (local time) while moving back to base at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

The training area is located in Queensland.

“Twelve SAF servicemen sustained non-serious injuries, and they have been transported to the hospital. They are currently being treated or recovering well,” the ministry said.

“The safety and well-being of our people is of paramount importance. The army has called for a safety pause to remind drivers to maintain proper distance.”

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told Australian media outlet The Courier-Mail that it was alerted to the accident at 8.30pm (local time) and the injured were airlifted to Rockhampton Airport and transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

About 6,200 personnel are participating in Exercise Wallaby from Sept 8 to Nov 3.

The exercise is the SAF’s largest unilateral overseas exercise in the country, with the Hunter taking part in the exercise for the first time.

Unveiled in 2019, the Hunter has a crew of three – the vehicle commander, gunner and the driver – and can carry eight other soldiers.

It was locally designed and developed by the Defence Science and Technology Agency with the Singapore Army and ST Engineering.

The Hunter is the replacement for the Singapore Army’s Ultra M113 armoured fighting vehicle.