No threatening items found on S’pore-bound flight after bomb threat

Two of RSAF’s F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas. The plane landed safely at Changi Airport.

No threatening items were found aboard an Air India Express plane heading to Singapore from India, the police said on Oct 16 after completing security checks on the low-cost carrier’s aircraft at Changi Airport.

The airline had received an e-mail about an alleged bomb threat on flight AXB684 bound for Singapore from southern Indian city Madurai which landed in Changi Airport, escorted by fighter aircraft on Oct 15.

Two F-15 fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) had been scrambled to escort the plane, which landed at Changi Airport at 10.04pm, more than an hour after its 8.50pm scheduled arrival.

In response to queries, the police said they were informed of the bomb threat at 8.25pm and completed checks after the plane landed. Investigations are ongoing and action will be taken against those who intentionally cause public alarm, the police added.

Flight tracker Flightradar24 showed the plane was circling for about an hour in the east of Singapore before landing.

In a Facebook post, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said: “Two of our RSAF’s F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas, to finally land safely at Singapore Changi Airport at around 10.04pm tonight. Our Ground Based Air Defence systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were also activated.”

When it landed, the plane was handed to the airport police, he added. Investigations are ongoing.

“Many thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team that keep us safe in our homes, even when threats exist around us.”

Local media reported at least five Indian flights received bomb threats on Oct 15, prompting emergency checks, with at least two flights making emergency landings.

An Ayodhya-bound Air India Express flight on Oct 15 received a bomb threat via a phone call, reported The Times of India, adding that the flight later made an emergency landing.

An Air India plane, flying from India’s capital, New Delhi, to Chicago, was forced to make an emergency landing in Canada. The airline said it was the subject of “a security threat posted online” and as a “precautionary measure” landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada, AFP reported.

