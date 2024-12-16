17 new courses added to ITE's Higher Nitec
The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will introduce 17 new three-year Higher Nitec courses in 2025 as part of its ongoing efforts to roll out an enhanced three-year curricular leading directly to a Higher Nitec certification.
This new curricular structure, targeted for full implementation by Academic Year 2026, is designed to provide ITE graduates with deeper industry-relevant skills, enhancing their employability and providing a strong foundation for further education and skills upgrading throughout their careers.
The addition of the 17 courses will expand the total offerings to 42 by 2025.
The new three-year Higher Nitec courses that will start in 2025 are:
- Higher Nitec in Architectural Technology
- Higher Nitec in Civil & Structural Engineering Design
- Higher Nitec in Communication Design
- Higher Nitec in Culinary Arts
- Higher Nitec in Customer Experience
- Higher Nitec in Electrical Engineering
- Higher Nitec in Facilities Management & Engineering
- Higher Nitec in Film & Video Production
- Higher Nitec in Hospitality Operations
- Higher Nitec in Integrated Mechanical & Electrical Design
- Higher Nitec in Interior & Product Design
- Higher Nitec in Landscape Management & Design
- Higher Nitec in Operational & Information Technology
- Higher Nitec in Pastry & Baking
- Higher Nitec in Technical Theatre & Production
- Higher Nitec in Vertical Transportation
- Higher Nitec in Visual Merchandising
The phased implementation began in 2022, with ITE successfully launching 25 Higher Nitec courses by 2024.
Previously, the two-year Nitec programmes and the Higher Nitec programmes, which were mostly two years in duration, were offered separately, requiring about four years to complete both.
The new enhanced curricular structure integrates Nitec and Higher Nitec curricula into a streamlined three-year programme by removing overlapping competencies, allowing students to achieve a Higher Nitec certification faster.
Designed with a deeper emphasis on skill depth, the curriculum equips ITE graduates with a stronger foundation, ensuring they are better prepared for employment and positioned to pursue further education and lifelong professional growth.
Applications for the three-year Higher Nitec and two-year Nitec courses are open to graduating students with GCE N- and O-level qualifications.
Students can apply to these courses through the Joint Intake Exercise from 2.30pm on Dec 16 to 5pm on Dec 19.
For more information on specific programme requirements, refer to the ITE Course Booklet 2025.
