17 new courses added to ITE's Higher Nitec

Hotel West, a fully-functional 14-room training hotel that has served as a training facility for 13 years, at ITE College West.

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will introduce 17 new three-year Higher Nitec courses in 2025 as part of its ongoing efforts to roll out an enhanced three-year curricular leading directly to a Higher Nitec certification.

This new curricular structure, targeted for full implementation by Academic Year 2026, is designed to provide ITE graduates with deeper industry-relevant skills, enhancing their employability and providing a strong foundation for further education and skills upgrading throughout their careers.

The addition of the 17 courses will expand the total offerings to 42 by 2025.

The new three-year Higher Nitec courses that will start in 2025 are:

Higher Nitec in Architectural Technology

Higher Nitec in Civil & Structural Engineering Design

Higher Nitec in Communication Design

Higher Nitec in Culinary Arts

Higher Nitec in Customer Experience

Higher Nitec in Electrical Engineering

Higher Nitec in Facilities Management & Engineering

Higher Nitec in Film & Video Production

Higher Nitec in Hospitality Operations

Higher Nitec in Integrated Mechanical & Electrical Design

Higher Nitec in Interior & Product Design

Higher Nitec in Landscape Management & Design

Higher Nitec in Operational & Information Technology

Higher Nitec in Pastry & Baking

Higher Nitec in Technical Theatre & Production

Higher Nitec in Vertical Transportation

Higher Nitec in Visual Merchandising

The phased implementation began in 2022, with ITE successfully launching 25 Higher Nitec courses by 2024.

Previously, the two-year Nitec programmes and the Higher Nitec programmes, which were mostly two years in duration, were offered separately, requiring about four years to complete both.

The new enhanced curricular structure integrates Nitec and Higher Nitec curricula into a streamlined three-year programme by removing overlapping competencies, allowing students to achieve a Higher Nitec certification faster.

Designed with a deeper emphasis on skill depth, the curriculum equips ITE graduates with a stronger foundation, ensuring they are better prepared for employment and positioned to pursue further education and lifelong professional growth.

Applications for the three-year Higher Nitec and two-year Nitec courses are open to graduating students with GCE N- and O-level qualifications.

Students can apply to these courses through the Joint Intake Exercise from 2.30pm on Dec 16 to 5pm on Dec 19.

For more information on specific programme requirements, refer to the ITE Course Booklet 2025.