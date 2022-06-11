Detours allowed: ITE student returns to studies at 21, and becomes pride of family, school and community

A few years ago, Mohamad Hilman B Mohamad Hatta was disinterested in studies and found himself demoralised, disrespected and without interest in life. Today, he is the pride of his family, school and community.

His journey has not been easy. Pivotal to his success was a detour – one that saw him overcome his apprehension to resume studying in ITE at the age of 21.

With renewed focus, Hilman discovered a passion in IT. His outstanding academic performance landed him in the Director’s List consistently and ACE Club for high achievers.

Respected and well-liked by his peers, he was chosen to participate in the US Embassy Alumni Mentoring Programme 2021.

Hilman also assumed various leadership roles in CCA groups – President of the Service Ambassador Club, Chairman of Student Volunteer Corp and Chairman of Class EXCO. He has won numerous awards in recognition of his contributions and achievements in and outside of school.

He said: “Having suffered defeats and rejection at a young age, my priorities in life are very different now. I am very thankful for the awards and accolades. But these do not motivate me in life, these achievements do not define me. Your character should define you – your actions, your personal growth, what you stand for, these are more important. My journey is more important than my destiny. I will continue to grow into a better version of myself.”

Life after ITE

Hilman is currently pursuing a Diploma in Information Technology at Singapore Polytechnic

Top Achievements

♦ Hilman was conferred the prestigious Persatuan Persuratan Pemuda Pemudi Melayu (4PM) Bestari Outstanding Student Award in 2021. This is, by far, the highest award accorded to Muslim ITE students by 4PM.

♦ He also received the 4PM Bestari Award 2021 and Lembaga Biasiswa Kenangan Maulud (PMBM Scholarship Fund Board) Academic Excellence Award 2021, both of which recognise ITE students for outstanding academic excellence.

♦ Hilma attained other accolades such as the Government Investment Corporation Study Grant 2021, Edusave Character Award 2021, Edusave Awards for Achievement, Good Leadership and Service 2021, Edusave Certificate of Academic Achievement 2021 and Edusave Merit Bursary 2021

♦ For his active CCA contributions, he was awarded the 21st Century Star Award – STAR category.