 170 allotment gardening plots up for grabs, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

170 allotment gardening plots up for grabs

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: NPARKS
TNP
Oct 08, 2024 09:58 am

Over 170 allotment gardening plots across 13 gardens across Singapore are open for online application from 10am on Oct 8.

According to NParks, the application will close at 11.59pm on oct 21.

All applications and balloting for the upcoming plots will be done via AXS channels – e-Station, m-Station (mobile app) and AXS station (kiosk).

Applicants can select the location of the preferred allotment garden, submit the applications and make payment via AXS channels.

Unsuccessful applicants will be notified via e-mail at the end of the balloting process (about three months from the closing date of the application).

Gardening plots availability:

Application for the gardening plots can be done via AXS.
Singapore

Application for gardening plot is open

  • Aljunied Park: 1
  • Bedok Reservoir Park: 1
  • Bukit Gombak Park: 55
  • Choa Chu Kang Park: 1
  • East Coast Park Area B: 28
  • East Coast Park Area D: 31
  • Kallang Riverside Park: 11
  • one-north Park: 18
  • Pasir Ris Park: 4
  • Sengkang Riverside Park: 3
  • Sun Plaza Park: 1
  • Tiong Bahru Park: 16
  • Yishun Park: 1

For more information, go to go.gov.sg/allotment-gardening-scheme

