Application for gardening plot is open

There is a limit of one plot at any one location at a time per household.

For more information on the Allotment Gardening Scheme and how to register for a plot, go to go.gov.sg/allotment-gardening-scheme

Application for the gardening plots can be done via AXS.

NParks announced in a Facebook post on June 2 that application for more than 190 gardening plots is open from 10am on June 3 to 11.59pm on June 16.

Application and balloting are done via AXS (website, mobile and kiosk).

Each plot costs $57 per year excluding goods and services tax, for a period of up to three years.

The gardening plots include 76 new ones in existing allotment gardens at Pasir Ris Park, Sengkang Riverside Park and Yishun Park.

The remaining 118 gardening plots are from existing allotment gardens including those at Aljunied Park and Choa Chu Kang Park.

Since it was launched in 2016, more than 2,400 allotment garden plots have been introduced in 28 parks and gardens.

NParks added that it is working to progressively introduce even more plots across Singapore.