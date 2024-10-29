Sisters’ Islands Marine Park reopens with new features

Part of the Ocean Network Express Coastal Forest Trail that leads to the Hilltop View Deck.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee at the opening of the Marine Park.

Visitors can walk on the floating boardwalk, swim in a lagoon, and observe man-made habitats for bees, bats and kingfishers scattered throughout the island.

Sisters’ Islands Marine Park opened on Oct 28, offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy the teeming biodiversity that populates the island.

This year also marks a decade since Singapore’s first marine park opened.

The island boasts several new features, including a floating boardwalk that rises and falls with the tide. The 220m-long boardwalk has panels on its lower side for corals to grow, and has five moon pools where visitors can observe fish from the surface.

Another new feature is the 230m-long Ocean Network Express Coastal Forest Trail, which takes visitors through a coastal forest home to fruit bats and macaques.

The trail leads visitors to a second-storey Hilltop View Deck, offering views of the surrounding islands and making it a prime bird-watching spot. Visitors can use the telescope there to try and spot birds such as Spotted Wood Owl and White-bellied Sea Eagle.

The development of the trail was supported by a $1 million dollar donation by Ocean Network Express (ONE) through the Garden City Fund, NParks registered charity and IPC.

ONE's employees planted 40 coastal tree saplings along the trail in support of the enhancements made to Sisters Islands Marine Park.

The Lagoon Tidal Pool was created by building a low seawall across its entrance, allowing visitors to observe marine life at low tide and even be able to snorkel in the tidal pool.

Educational and Outreach programmes under the Marine Explorer Programme @ Sisters' Islands Marine Park will be conducted there, turning the lagoon into an outdoor classroom.

The development of the lagoon and its programmes was thanks to Singtel's $1 million dollar donation to the Garden City Fund, which is the group's largest contribution to NParks, and environmental conservation to date.

The island is fully powered by solar energy, with a solar farm on site providing power equivalent to the yearly electricity usage of four four-room HDB flats.

Habitat enhancements were also made to the island as part of rejuvenation efforts. Kingfisher burrows, bee hotels and bat boxes protect the animals from predators.

Visitors can visit the island for free, with regular ferry services from Marina South Pier. Just remember to pack food and water as the island does not have any food outlets.