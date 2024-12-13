Fire breaks out in Redhill flat; 30 people evacuated
About 30 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Redhill flat on the evening of Dec 12.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the blaze at Block 90 Redhill Close at 7.25pm.
Firefighters forcefully entered the affected unit on the second floor and extinguished the fire in the living room using a water jet.
The 30 people were evacuated from the block by the police and the SCDF as a precautionary measure.
There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
