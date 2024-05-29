2 men arrested for affray after fight involving screwdriver
In a short video clip shared in Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on May 28, a driver appears to take something from the boot of a car and give chase to a man wearing a motorcycle helmet.
The incident, which is indicated in the caption as to have taken place at noon at Indus Road, shows the driver to be holding a pointy object in his right hand as he chases the rider.
The duo then fought on a grass patch at the side of the road – the driver charging with the pointy object and the rider trying to kick him away.
Netizens who commented on the video were largely shocked that the driver was holding a weapon in the fight.
The Straits Times reported that a 62-year-old man was arrested for affray and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon on May 28 after he allegedly used a screwdriver to attack another man.
The other man, 38, was arrested for affray.
The police at 12.05pm received a call for help at Block 54 Havelock Road at 12.05pm and seized a screwdriver from the incident.
Both men sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital.
