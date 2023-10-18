Car repeatedly rams into back of SMRT bus in Choa Chu Kang; police investigating

A dark-coloured car is seen ramming into bus service 975 several times on the rightmost lane of the road, near a traffic junction.

Police investigations are ongoing after a car was caught on video for repeatedly ramming into the back of a bus in Choa Chu Kang on Oct 9.

In a video seen by ST, a dark-coloured car is seen ramming into bus service 975 several times on the rightmost lane of the road near a traffic junction.

The car then shifts two lanes to the leftmost lane of the road while nearly hitting a motorcyclist, who just manages to avoid a collision.

The car then stops in the yellow box at a junction before the driver’s door swings open, obstructing the path of the vehicles behind it.

The car moves past the junction only after the bus turns right at the T-junction, and stops just before a bus stop. Several vehicles - including buses - have to skirt around the car to continue forward.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, SMRT Buses deputy managing director Vincent Gay said the bus was waiting to turn at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Road and Teck Whye Avenue when a car rammed into the rear of the bus multiple times.

“In order not to obstruct traffic, the bus captain proceeded to turn into Teck Whye Avenue and stopped the bus at the bus stop to assess the damage, and informed the bus operations control centre of the incident,” he added.

“No injuries were reported to us, and the bus captain was directed to continue with service. We have made a police report and are assisting with investigations.”

The police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.