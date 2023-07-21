 2 men charged over theft of diamond ring worth more than $132k, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
2 men charged over theft of diamond ring worth more than $132k

Lu Jingnan (left) and He Yuanlin had fled to Malaysia within an hour of the police being alerted.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Shaffiq Alkhatib
Jul 21, 2023 01:55 pm

Two men who allegedly worked together to steal a three-carat diamond ring worth over $132,000 from a Lucky Plaza pawnshop were each handed a theft charge on Friday.

Chinese nationals Lu Jingnan, 48, and He Yuanlin, 58, are accused of committing the offence at a ValueMax outlet at the Orchard Road shopping mall at around 6pm on Sunday.

The pair then left for Malaysia within an hour after the police were alerted.

Police said in a statement on Thursday evening that officers received a call about the case at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

Through extensive ground inquiries and with the help of images from police cameras as well as closed-circuit television footage, officers from Tanglin Police Division managed to establish the two men’s identities.

The State Courts issued warrants of arrest linked to the case on Monday, and Royal Malaysia Police arrested both men at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport two days later.

Lu and He were handed over to the Singapore Police Force on Thursday.

They are remanded at Central Police Division, and their cases have been adjourned to July 28.

For theft, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

