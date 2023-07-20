Lucky Plaza diamond thief, accomplice nabbed in KL, brought back to Singapore

Both men had fled to Malaysia within an hour of the police being alerted.

Two men who fled to Malaysia after their alleged involvement in the theft of a diamond ring worth more than $132,000 have been brought back to Singapore in cuffs.

The police said in a statement on Thursday that they were alerted to the theft at Lucky Plaza on July 16 at 6.27pm.

A 48-year-old man had allegedly stolen a diamond ring from a pawnshop and fled as staff attended to his request to purchase another ring.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division identified the man and his 58-year-old accomplice through the use of police cameras and closed-circuit television camera footage, as well as ground enquiries.

Three days later, on July 19, they were arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport by the Royal Malaysia Police, following the issue of warrants of arrest by Singapore’s State Courts on July 17.

They were handed over to the Singapore Police Force the day after their arrest.

The police said the duo will be charged with the offence of theft in dwelling with common intention, with a court order sought to remand them for further investigations.

If found guilty, they face up to seven years in jail, as well as a fine.